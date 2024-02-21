Arrests made after hundreds of liquor store thefts in Fort McMurray

Send this page to someone via email

At least six people have been arrested following an RCMP investigation into thefts at liquor stores in the city.

Police said since last September, officers responded to more than “350 calls for service involving the theft of liquor amongst businesses in Fort McMurray.”

In December, RCMP partnered with community stakeholders to tackle the liquor thefts resulting in approximately $3,000 in stolen property that had been taken from three liquor retailers in Fort McMurray.

Police also seized over 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Several people are now facing charges including 26-year-old Anthony Johnson, of Fort McMurray, who faces a charge of theft under $5,000.

Theresa Antoine, 33, Dakota Merasty, 30, and 42-year-old Blaine Whiteknife, both of Fort McMurray, face possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 charges.

Selam Asefad, 36, and Liban Hersi, 30, also of Fort McMurray, both face a charges related to theft under $5,000.