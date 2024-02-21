Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made after hundreds of liquor store thefts in Fort McMurray

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 9:08 pm
1 min read
At least six people have been arrested following an RCMP investigation into thefts at liquor stores in the city. View image in full screen
At least six people have been arrested following an RCMP investigation into thefts at liquor stores in the city. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least six people have been arrested following an RCMP investigation into thefts at liquor stores in the city.

Police said since last September, officers responded to more than “350 calls for service involving the theft of liquor amongst businesses in Fort McMurray.”

In December, RCMP partnered with community stakeholders to tackle the liquor thefts resulting in approximately $3,000 in stolen property that had been taken from three liquor retailers in Fort McMurray.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police also seized over 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Several people are now facing charges including 26-year-old Anthony Johnson, of Fort McMurray, who faces a charge of theft under $5,000.

Theresa Antoine, 33, Dakota Merasty, 30, and 42-year-old Blaine Whiteknife, both of Fort McMurray, face possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Selam Asefad, 36, and Liban Hersi, 30, also of Fort McMurray, both face a charges related to theft under $5,000.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices