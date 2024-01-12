Menu

Crime

Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Fort McMurray

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 12:08 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP patch on the shoulder of an officer. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A suspect was shot by police after being pulled over for an alleged hit and run on Thursday morning, and now the officer that fired the shot is being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Officers from the Wood Buffalo RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) say they saw a car on Confederation Way and the Highway 63 exit around 9 a.m. During the traffic stop, a fight between a male suspect and a police officer caused in the officer to shoot their service gun, and the suspect was hit in the lower leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newly released report into shooting of Devon Fowlin finds officers used unnecessary force and failed to de-escalate situation

Police say no other officers or members of the public were harmed during the incident.

“The RCMP believes in processes that seek the facts, and it’s important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent and defendable. This is why, as soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated our internal review process. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the police during this investigation.” Mounties said in a statement Friday.

Along with the ASIRT inquiry, the RCMP’s internal review process will gather information on precisely what happened during the confrontation.

The officers standing will be reviewed and RCMP says they will cooperate with ASIRT investigation.

Investigation into police shooting being moved out of province

Anyone that witnessed the incident is asked to call ASIRT at 780-644-1483.

