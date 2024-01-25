Menu

Crime

Guns, drugs and cash seized following ALERT investigation in Fort McMurray

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
An investigation by Alberta's Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) into drug trafficking in Fort McMurray has resulted in charges against one person and multiple drugs and guns seized from a home in the city. View image in full screen
An investigation by Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) into drug trafficking in Fort McMurray has resulted in charges against one person and multiple drugs and guns seized from a home in the city.

On Jan. 18, ALERT and the RCMP executed a search warrant seizing more than $65,000 in drugs and cash, including half a kilogram of cocaine, 40 illicit prescription pills and $13,000 in cash, from a home in the Wood Buffalo neighbourhood. Three firearms were also seized along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Police said one of the firearms, a loaded handgun, had been previously reported stolen from Bruderheim. Two prohibited, over-capacity magazines were also seized.

“Drugs and firearms are always a dangerous mix. We’re relieved to take these out of the wrong hands and any day you can take a firearm off the streets, or recover a stolen firearm, is a good day,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wait, ALERT Fort McMurray.

Catlin Moores now faces 25 criminal charges. Police said the 38-year-old will remain in custody until her bail hearing on Feb. 27.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

