Crime

Man avoids injury after almost being hit by his vehicle during a theft: police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 29, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Guelph police say one man narrowly escaped being run by his own car after trying to stop a theft in October 2023. The man who stole the car is facing charges and in custody. View image in full screen
Guelph police say one man narrowly escaped being run by his own car after trying to stop a theft in October 2023. The man who stole the car is facing charges and in custody. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say one man isn’t hurt after nearly being run over by his own car while it was being stolen in 2023.

In October 2023, police said a man went inside his business downtown shortly after 3:30 a.m. to get something and left his vehicle running.

Investigators say he saw someone get into his car and he ran outside, jumping onto the hood as the individual reversed quickly.

The victim fell to the road and narrowly run over after investigators said the vehicle moved forward and made a quick turn.

Police stopped the car later that morning in Perth County and arrested the man.

Earlier this week, police said the accused was brought to court for his charges in Guelph.

A 33-year-old from Guelph remains in custody, and he’ll have a bail hearing on Mar. 5.

