‘Severely malnourished:’ Toronto police find dead dog wrapped in garbage bag

Toronto police say a “severely emaciated and malnourished” dog was found dead, wrapped in a garbage bag, in the city’s east end.

Officers found the dog in the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area on Feb. 24 and have launched an animal cruelty investigation, police said.

Investigators said the dog is believed to be an American Bulldog mix. The dog is light brown in colour with white markings on its head and snout.

“The dog was found severely emaciated and malnourished,” police said.

Police said they issued a public appeal hoping that if anyone recognizes the description of the dog, and may be able to help find the owners, to come forward and contact them.

There are no suspects identified yet in the investigation, police said.