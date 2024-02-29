Menu

Crime

Youth sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park washroom

By Alex Fuster Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 2:28 am
1 min read
Google satellite image of Inter River park washoom. View image in full screen
Google satellite image of Inter River Park washroom. North Vancouver RCMP
North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after a male youth was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a park washroom.

Mounties say the youth stopped to use the public bathroom at the Inter River Park on Premier Street at 3 p.m. on Feb. 23. While he was using the urinals, the suspect reportedly approached and sexually assaulted him from behind.

The victim managed to strike the suspect, who then ran away.

“Police are taking this incident very seriously, actively investigating all leads and are issuing a public alert for the safety of the community,” said North Vancouver RCMP Constable Mansoor Sahak.

The suspect is described as 30 to 50 years old, around six-feet tall, with a medium to large build.

Police say he was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

The RCMP say the alleged assault was reported to them on Feb. 25. The investigation is being led by the RCMP’s Special Victims Unit.

North Vancouver RCMP say there were several people in the park near the BMX race track at the time of the incident.

“If you were at the park or in the area at around 3:00 p.m. on February 23, 2024 and witnessed a suspicious person, you’re asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 24-3591.”

