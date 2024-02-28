One dead after vacant condo building fire in Burnaby, B.C.

See more sharing options

One person died after a fire at a vacant condo building in Burnaby, B.C.

Burnaby Fire Department said it responded to the blaze around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters recused a person from a balcony on the third floor. They suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital.

The second person in the building, a man, died on his way to the hospital.

According to the fire department, the fire ignited on the third floor, and damage was mostly contained to two suites.

The two people are believed to be unhoused.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.