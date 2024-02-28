Menu

Fire

One dead after vacant condo building fire in Burnaby, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
One person has died due to a fire at a vacant condo building in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday night. Another person had to be rescued from a third-floor balcony.
One person died after a fire at a vacant condo building in Burnaby, B.C.

Burnaby Fire Department said it responded to the blaze around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters recused a person from a balcony on the third floor. They suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital.

The second person in the building, a man, died on his way to the hospital.

According to the fire department, the fire ignited on the third floor, and damage was mostly contained to two suites.

The two people are believed to be unhoused.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

