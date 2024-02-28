Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Individuals found with stabbing victim gave false, misleading info to officers: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Officers at the scene of the stabbing in Oshawa. View image in full screen
Officers at the scene of the stabbing in Oshawa. Colin Williamson / Global News
Individuals who were found in a vehicle with a stabbing victim gave false and misleading information to officers, Durham police say, as investigators appeal for tips in the case.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to a stabbing on Esterbrook Drive in Oshawa, which is near Townline Road North and Conlin Road East.

Officers went to the scene but the victim wasn’t located.

Soon after, a vehicle was seen “driving erratically” in Whitby near Taunton Road and Country Lane, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and the victim, a 26-year-old man, was found, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He had stab wounds and was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Officers spoke with individuals who were in the vehicle who provided false and misleading information to police,” police said.

“Officers were eventually able to determine the stabbing took place in a home in Oshawa and are continuing with the investigation. The individuals involved are not cooperating with police and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.”

Police say the victim was found in a vehicle that was “driving erratically” in Whitby. View image in full screen
Police say the victim was found in a vehicle that was “driving erratically” in Whitby. Colin Williamson / Global News
The stabbing victim is among those who are not cooperating, police allege.

Still, police said it’s believed the stabbing was an “isolated incident.”

A 26-year-old Clarington resident, who police noted is not the stabbing victim, has been charged with obstructing police in the case.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

