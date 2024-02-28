Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate after shooting victim found by Centre Street

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in the area of 64th Avenue and Centre Street North on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in the area of 64th Avenue and Centre Street North on Wednesday morning. Global 1 News Helicopter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in the area of 64th Avenue and Centre Street North in Calgary on Wednesday morning.

They said officers were called to the scene at about 7 a.m. and that the victim, a man, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if they have a suspect or suspects in the shooting. They also did not say if the victim was found outside or in a building.

More to come…

