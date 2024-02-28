Peel police officer seriously injured after being struck by driver in Brampton

See more sharing options

A Peel Regional Police officer was critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Tuesday evening.

Police said the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m., on Chinguacousy Road, between Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to a trauma centre in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update, Peel police said the officer is currently listed in stable condition, while the drive of the vehicle is uninjured.

Peel police said the officer was on scene investigating a collision that occurred earlier in the evening when they were struck by the vehicle.

Roads remain closed in the area while officers investigate, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

