Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peel police officer seriously injured after being struck by driver in Brampton

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 6:02 am
1 min read
A Peel police officer was seriously injured after being struck by driver in Brampton on Feb. 27, 2024. View image in full screen
A Peel police officer was seriously injured after being struck by driver in Brampton on Feb. 27, 2024. Tyler Thornley / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peel Regional Police officer was critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Tuesday evening.

Police said the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m., on Chinguacousy Road, between Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to a trauma centre in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update, Peel police said the officer is currently listed in stable condition, while the drive of the vehicle is uninjured.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Peel police said the officer was on scene investigating a collision that occurred earlier in the evening when they were struck by the vehicle.

Roads remain closed in the area while officers investigate, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

 

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices