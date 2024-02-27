Lethbridge man charged with mischief after 6 downtown businesses vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Lethbridge is facing multiple mischief charges after the exterior walls of numerous businesses in the downtown core were spray-painted.

Police say the string of vandalism and mischief has been reported over the past month and the assailant was getting access to the buildings via the roof and spray-painting large areas on the sides of the structure.

“In one of the incidents, police obtained high quality surveillance video of the suspect which assisted in identifying him. Following further investigation, police matched the spray-painted vandalism with previous incidents in January and November 2023 where the same distinctive style of defacement was reported on additional commercial buildings,” Lethbridge police said in a statement Tuesday.

“In total, six businesses were victimized with the cost of repairs ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 in each occurrence.”

Josh Leonard Cyr, 41, from Lethbridge, has been charged with six counts of mischief under $5,000. Cyr was released from custody and is slated to appear in court on April 17.

Police have charged a 41-year-old male with six counts of mischief for vandalizing commercial properties in the downtown core. https://t.co/5DcTBs99lp #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) February 27, 2024

Police are advising business owners that reports of mischief under $5,000 can be reported online and in cases where a business or homeowner has video surveillance of a suspect they can contact 403-328-4444 to start a police report.