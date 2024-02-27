Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Lethbridge man charged with mischief after 6 downtown businesses vandalized

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 6:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Graffiti uptick prompts investigation by Lethbridge police'
Graffiti uptick prompts investigation by Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police are trying to identify suspects as they investigate the surge in graffiti. A number of businesses, both in and outside the downtown core, have been vandalized and are facing expensive cleanup bills. As Sarah Jones reports, more businesses are coming forward to say they've been hit too.
A man from Lethbridge is facing multiple mischief charges after the exterior walls of numerous businesses in the downtown core were spray-painted.

Police say the string of vandalism and mischief has been reported over the past month and the assailant was getting access to the buildings via the roof and spray-painting large areas on the sides of the structure.

Click to play video: 'Graffiti tags prominent in Lethbridge'
Graffiti tags prominent in Lethbridge

“In one of the incidents, police obtained high quality surveillance video of the suspect which assisted in identifying him. Following further investigation, police matched the spray-painted vandalism with previous incidents in January and November 2023 where the same distinctive style of defacement was reported on additional commercial buildings,” Lethbridge police said in a statement Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“In total, six businesses were victimized with the cost of repairs ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 in each occurrence.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Josh Leonard Cyr, 41, from Lethbridge, has been charged with six counts of mischief under $5,000. Cyr was released from custody and is slated to appear in court on April 17.

Police are advising business owners that reports of mischief under $5,000 can be reported online and in cases where a business or homeowner has video surveillance of a suspect they can contact 403-328-4444 to start a police report.

Click to play video: 'Selina Robinson’s constituency office vandalized in Coquitlam'
Selina Robinson’s constituency office vandalized in Coquitlam
