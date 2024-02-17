Public washrooms at Naramata park closed due to vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

Public washrooms at a South Okanagan park are temporarily closed due to vandalism.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says the washrooms at Manitou Park in Naramata sustained significant damage on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Plumbing amenities and door hardware were damaged, and the estimated repair cost is $5,000. The regional district maintains the park, and said staff also found evidence of drug use inside the washrooms.

2:00 B.C. businesses owners struggling to access vandalism rebates

“Witnesses provided descriptions of a group of youths believed to be responsible for the latest incident,” said the RDOS, noting it’s the second time this month the washrooms were closed due to similar vandalism and misuse.

Story continues below advertisement

“This type of misuse impacts the enjoyment of Manitou Park by residents and visitors,” said Electoral Area ‘E’ director Adrienne Fedrigo.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Should park users see any vandalism, they’re encouraged to report them to the police by calling 250-492-4300.

The washrooms will be reopened on Monday for the park’s Family Day scavenger hunt but will be closed following the event.