Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public washrooms at Naramata park closed due to vandalism

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
Some of the vandalism inside the public washrooms at Manitou Park in Naramata. View image in full screen
Some of the vandalism inside the public washrooms at Manitou Park in Naramata. RDOS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Public washrooms at a South Okanagan park are temporarily closed due to vandalism.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says the washrooms at Manitou Park in Naramata sustained significant damage on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Plumbing amenities and door hardware were damaged, and the estimated repair cost is $5,000. The regional district maintains the park, and said staff also found evidence of drug use inside the washrooms.

Click to play video: 'B.C. businesses owners struggling to access vandalism rebates'
B.C. businesses owners struggling to access vandalism rebates

“Witnesses provided descriptions of a group of youths believed to be responsible for the latest incident,” said the RDOS, noting it’s the second time this month the washrooms were closed due to similar vandalism and misuse.

Story continues below advertisement

“This type of misuse impacts the enjoyment of Manitou Park by residents and visitors,” said Electoral Area ‘E’ director Adrienne Fedrigo.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Should park users see any vandalism, they’re encouraged to report them to the police by calling 250-492-4300.

The washrooms will be reopened on Monday for the park’s Family Day scavenger hunt but will be closed following the event.

Click to play video: 'More than 100 cars hit in South Vancouver vandalism spree'
More than 100 cars hit in South Vancouver vandalism spree
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices