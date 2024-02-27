Avalanche victim identified as Lethbridge dentist and ‘dedicated father of 3’

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta man who died in an avalanche in Castle Wildland Provincial Park on Saturday has been identified as a dedicated family man, business owner and dentist.

Dr. Scott Walburger was the president and owner of Choice Dental Group, which includes three southern Alberta dental clinics: Lethbridge Dental Services South, Crossings Dental and Medicine Hat Dental.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said, in part:

“Today, with heavy hearts, we share the news of the sudden passing of our beloved colleague and leader, Dr. Scott Walburger. It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of such an extraordinary individual who touched the lives of countless patients, peers and friends.

“Dr. Walburger was more than just a dentist; he was a beacon of healing, education and unwavering dedication to the highest standard of care. For decades, he selflessly served our community, leaving an indelible mark on all those who had the privilege of crossing his path.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dr. Walburger was a family man above all else. A dedicated father of three, and devoted husband who touched countless lives with his example of selflessness and family values. Beyond his exceptional dental expertise, his legacy shines brightly in the love and dedication he showed towards his family.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“His commitment to his role as a loving husband and father served as an inspiration to us all.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "His commitment to his role as a loving husband and father served as an inspiration to us all."

The statement continued to say Walburger was not only a boss, but also a friend.

“His kindness, wisdom and genuine care touched everyone around him, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that will forever be cherished.”

0:24 Southern Alberta man dead following avalanche in Crowsnest Pass

The Size 3 avalanche that killed Walburger was triggered at the head of Gardiner Creek, in Castle Wildland Provincial Park in southwestern Alberta, Avalanche Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

There was a group of people snowmobiling in a back-country area near the Castle Mountain Resort on Saturday, RCMP said. Two people were caught in the slide. One person was able to escape but another was buried.

“Despite conducting a companion rescue search, the group was unable to locate the buried victim and rode out to call for help,” Avalanche Canada said. “Search and Rescue located the buried victim the following day and they were found to be deceased.”