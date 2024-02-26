Menu

Canada

Man dies in southern Alberta after being buried by avalanche while snowmobiling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2024 9:38 am
1 min read
Winter safety in Alberta’s great outdoors
WATCH ABOVE: (From January 2024) Derek Ryder with Friends of Kananaskis joins Global News Calgary with details on Winter Safety Day happening on Jan. 20 in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. People with all experience levels are welcome to hear from experts on an array of topics including avalanche probing and shovelling, cold water safety and wild ice skating preparedness. – Jan 14, 2024
A man has died after being buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in southwestern Alberta.

RCMP in Crowsnest Pass, Alta., say in a news release that two men and two children were snowmobiling in a back-country area in the vicinity of the Castle Mountain Resort on Saturday when a slide occurred.

Police say one of the men was able to escape with both children, but the other man was buried in the snow.

His body was recovered by searchers on Sunday.

Police say he has been identified as a 46-year-old from Magrath, Alta., but they have not released his name.

His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

