Woman’s death after weekend house fire in Quebec City ruled a homicide: police

Quebec City police (SPVQ) are investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman in Loretteville as a homicide.

Police said passersby called 911 at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to report a fire in the basement of a semi-detached home on Johnny-Parent Street.

“A car was in the parking lot, suggesting there could be a person inside the building,” SPVQ spokesperson Sandra Dion said in a press release.

Dion said first responders at the scene confirmed there was a blaze and quickly set out to tackle it to allow a first search of the premises.

Dion said one person was discovered unconscious inside the building and later declared dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Joëlle Lapointe.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said elements recovered at the scene by investigators demonstrate the woman was the victim of a homicide.

“Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death,” Dion said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 418-641-2447 or 1-888-641-2447 if outside the Quebec City area. Information will be treated confidentially.