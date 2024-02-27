Long-term care worker assaulted on job after 2 women walk into N.S. nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

An assault charge has been laid after a continuing care centre employee was involved in an altercation at a Dartmouth-area home.

RCMP confirm they were called around 12:45 p.m. Sunday to the long-term care home on Caldwell Road in Eastern Passage.

“RCMP officers learned that two woman attended the property and were involved in a verbal altercation with a third woman who was present at the property,” Halifax Regional Detachment spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay wrote in an email.

“The altercation then turned physical when the two woman assaulted the third woman present at the property.”

The employee — a 30-year-old woman — had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EHS.

Tremblay said a 29-year-old Dartmouth woman went to the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment later that evening and was arrested. She has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court next month to face an assault charge.

Suzanne Wamboldt, the acting executive director of Ocean View Continuing Care Centre, said the two people entered through the front door of their building and assaulted a staff member. She said the two people and the employee “were known to each other.”

“RCMP were called immediately. They responded quickly and our staff fully cooperated with the RCMP investigation. There was no danger to residents living in our home,” she said in a statement.

“Our dedicated staff members who were involved in the incident are receiving comprehensive support and their well-being is our utmost priority.”

As a result of the incident, all external doors at Ocean View will now be locked 24/7.