Teen arrested after attempted carjackings of victim with child near Yorkdale mall

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two attempted carjackings involving a victim and a child near Yorkdale Mall this month, according to police.
On Friday, Feb. 9, officers responded to a robbery in the Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road area just before 8:30 p.m.
According to police, four suspects followed the victim, who was with a child, as they exited Yorkdale Mall and walked toward their vehicle.
When the victim and the child reached the vehicle, one of the suspects produced a gun. Police said the victim was assaulted, but they managed to run back to the mall with their child. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspects fled the area.
On Saturday, Feb. 17, police were called to the same area for a robbery involving similar circumstances.
In this incident, police said the victim was returning to their vehicle when they were approached by three suspects.
The suspects again pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. When the victim attempted to leave, police say they were pushed to the ground, suffering minor injuries.
On Saturday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with two counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
