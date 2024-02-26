Teen arrested after attempted carjackings of victim with child near Yorkdale mall

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two attempted carjackings involving a victim and a child near Yorkdale Mall this month, according to police.

On Friday, Feb. 9, officers responded to a robbery in the Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road area just before 8:30 p.m.

According to police, four suspects followed the victim, who was with a child, as they exited Yorkdale Mall and walked toward their vehicle.

When the victim and the child reached the vehicle, one of the suspects produced a gun. Police said the victim was assaulted, but they managed to run back to the mall with their child. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the suspects fled the area.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, police were called to the same area for a robbery involving similar circumstances.

Story continues below advertisement

In this incident, police said the victim was returning to their vehicle when they were approached by three suspects.

The suspects again pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. When the victim attempted to leave, police say they were pushed to the ground, suffering minor injuries.

On Saturday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with two counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.