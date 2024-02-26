Menu

Crime

Teen arrested after attempted carjackings of victim with child near Yorkdale mall

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 9:56 pm
1 min read
Police say a teen has been arrested after two separate attempted carjacking investigations in Toronto. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two attempted carjackings involving a victim and a child near Yorkdale Mall this month, according to police.

On Friday, Feb. 9, officers responded to a robbery in the Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road area just before 8:30 p.m.

According to police, four suspects followed the victim, who was with a child, as they exited Yorkdale Mall and walked toward their vehicle.

When the victim and the child reached the vehicle, one of the suspects produced a gun. Police said the victim was assaulted, but they managed to run back to the mall with their child. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the area.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, police were called to the same area for a robbery involving similar circumstances.

In this incident, police said the victim was returning to their vehicle when they were approached by three suspects.

The suspects again pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. When the victim attempted to leave, police say they were pushed to the ground, suffering minor injuries.

On Saturday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with two counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

