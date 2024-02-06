Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 Toronto men arrested in separate carjacking incidents: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
Toronto police arrested two men Monday in a connection unrelated carjackings. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Toronto police arrested two men Monday in a connection unrelated carjackings. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Two men were arrested in Toronto Monday in connection with a pair of unrelated carjacking incidents, police say.

In the first incident, police responded to a call for a carjacking in the Mount Pleasant and Manor roads area around 2:10 p.m.

Police said the victim was standing outside of their vehicle when the suspect walked up while holding a sharp object. The man demanded the victim’s car keys, and the victim complied.

While the suspect was inside the vehicle, the victim called 911. Officers arrived on scene quickly and arrested the man.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said a 35-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Officers said the second carjacking occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road area of Markham.

It’s alleged that the victim was sitting inside her vehicle when a suspect approached and brandished a firearm, demanding the vehicle.

The victim exited their vehicle and the suspect got inside and fled the area.

Police said officers located the suspect with the vehicle shortly afterward and the man was arrested. A replica firearm was recovered.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man from Toronto and charged him with robbery while armed with a firearm, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, failure to comply with probation and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Anyone with information about the two incidents are urged to contact police at 416-808-7350 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

