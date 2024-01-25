109 vehicles recovered, dozens of arrests made by Ontario carjacking task force

Send this page to someone via email

In the past four months 109 stolen vehicles have been recovered and 89 arrests were made, the provincial carjacking joint task force says.

The task force is made up of multiple Greater Toronto Area law enforcement agencies such as Toronto Police, the OPP, Peel, York, Halton and Durham regional police services to address the rise in violent car theft crimes.

Police said vehicle crimes include carjackings and home invasions to steal vehicles by trying to obtain car keys.

Of the 89 arrests, police said 554 charges have been laid since Sept. 21, 2023.

“Although the number of carjackings in Toronto decreased in 2023 compared to the year before, we continue to see a concerning rise in violence related to auto thefts that the PCJTF will continue to address,” said Supt. Steve Watts with Toronto Police.

“Across the GTA, members of the task force are successfully disrupting the networks responsible for high-risk auto thefts and holding those who are responsible to account,” Watts said.