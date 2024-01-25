Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

109 vehicles recovered, dozens of arrests made by Ontario carjacking task force

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In the past four months 109 stolen vehicles have been recovered and 89 arrests were made, the provincial carjacking joint task force says.

The task force is made up of multiple Greater Toronto Area law enforcement agencies such as Toronto Police, the OPP, Peel, York, Halton and Durham regional police services to address the rise in violent car theft crimes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said vehicle crimes include carjackings and home invasions to steal vehicles by trying to obtain car keys.

Of the 89 arrests, police said 554 charges have been laid since Sept. 21, 2023.

“Although the number of carjackings in Toronto decreased in 2023 compared to the year before, we continue to see a concerning rise in violence related to auto thefts that the PCJTF will continue to address,” said Supt. Steve Watts with Toronto Police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Across the GTA, members of the task force are successfully disrupting the networks responsible for high-risk auto thefts and holding those who are responsible to account,” Watts said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices