8 suspects arrested after joint-investigation into Ontario carjacking

An Ontario police task force says investigators have charged eight suspects after an investigation into carjackings across the Greater Toronto Area.

They say the arrests came after they followed an allegedly stolen Mercedes, arresting two groups of people who met with its occupants.

The carjackings allegedly included a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and two Aston Martins.

On Jan. 21, police said four suspects went to two homes in Peel Region within just hours of each other.

“They forced entry, demanding keys to the vehicles at the homes,” police said. “A BMW X5 and Mercedes Benz G-Wagon were stolen.”

The following day, on Jan. 22, police said four suspects went to a home in Toronto in the allegedly stolen Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. The suspects confronted the homeowner for his car keys and two Aston Martins were taken, police said.

Police said the carjacking task force investigators followed the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and saw the suspects meet up with a Honda CRV and four people were arrested.

Investigators have charged Mohammad Siddiqui, 41, of Mississauga, Muhammad Fayaz, 40, of Markham, Faramroze Havewalia, 39, of Toronto and Asad Mayo, 27, of Mississauga with possession of property obtained by crime.

The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon was then followed to an address in Georgina, Ont. near Danny Wheeler Boulevard and Glen Rye Street.

Four more people were arrested and the home was searched after obtaining a warrant, police said.

“The stolen Mercedes Benz G-Wagon was seized, as well as documents associated to another stolen vehicle,” police said.

Amin Hadj-Kaddour, 22, Kurushan Reancy, 28, Brandon Bunbury, 29, all of Mississauga were charged with property obtained by crime along with Thevarajah Thuschianthan, 37, of Georgina.

Police said Hadj-Kaddour was also charged with possession of break and enter tools and Thuschianthan has a second charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

More search warrants were obtained for a storage locker facility on Argentia Road in Mississauga where police found two more stolen vehicles from Peel Region, police said.

“Local police services have combined resources and established a Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) to further co-ordinate law enforcement efforts in combating these crimes,” police said. “This collaborative approach aims to disrupt the networks responsible for violent and high-risk auto thefts and maximize enforcement efforts against criminal organizations.”

The carjacking task force is co-led by Toronto Police and OPP, and includes GTA law enforcement from York, Peel, Durham, and Halton.