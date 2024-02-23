Toronto carjacking victim thrown to the ground, teen boy facing charges: police

A suspect in a stolen vehicle stopped in an east Toronto parking lot, carjacked a man, ditched the initial stolen vehicle and fled the scene, police say.
A teen is now facing charges in connection with the incident.
Toronto police said that on Wednesday at 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call in the McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East area in the city’s east end.
Police said a suspect had been travelling in a stolen vehicle and stopped in a parking lot.
“The accused approached the victim and their vehicle … produced a handgun, threw the victim to the ground, and demanded the vehicle keys,” police allege.
The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle and the initial stolen vehicle was left at the scene, police said.
Ontario Provincial Police officers then located the carjacking victim’s vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody.
Police allege that at the time of the arrest, a replica handgun and “items of evidentiary value related to the investigation” were recovered.
A 17-year-old boy from Ajax has been charged with robbery with a firearm and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
