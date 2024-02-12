Toronto teen arrested in connection with 3 separate carjackings

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto has been arrested in connection with a series of separate carjacking incidents, including two involving bear spray, according to police.

Police said the incidents occurred between Dec. 28 of last year and Jan. 4, in Scarborough and North York.

During the first incident, which occurred on Dec. 28 at around 11:17 p.m., police say that a suspect approached the victim who was sitting inside her vehicle in the Finch Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

It is alleged that the suspect opened the driver side door and pulled the victim out of the vehicle while holding something in his hand. He then fled the scene in the vehicle, police said.

Police said the second incident occurred a few days later on Jan. 1 at around 5:45 p.m. in the same area of Finch Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

In this incident, police said the victim was putting her two children into a vehicle when the accused approached them, made verbal demands and pointed bear spray at the woman and her children.

However, police said the woman screamed and attracted people in the area and the accused fled the scene.

The third incident occurred a few days later on Jan. 4 just after midnight in the area of Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road.

During this incident, police said a man and woman were returning to their vehicle when the accused approached the man from behind and demanded the keys.

It’s alleged that the suspect then sprayed the man with bear spray multiple times before taking the keys and fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

On Monday, police issued an update and confirmed that a suspect in all three carjacking investigations was arrested by members of the OPP Toronto Detachment on an unrelated matter over the weekend.

Police said the suspect, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing 11 charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

