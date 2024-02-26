Menu

Crime

Trial set to begin for North Okanagan murder case

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 7:57 pm
1 min read
Kelowna Courthouse. View image in full screen
Kelowna Courthouse. Global News
The jury in a North Okanagan murder case has been selected.

Monday saw prospective jurors fill Kelowna Law Courts for the case of  Jevon Smith.

Smith, born in 1975, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Dakota Samoleksi in Spallumcheen on Sept. 20, 2021.

On the day of Samoleski’s death, police responded to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area of a Spallumcheen residence around 11:30 a.m. A search for the suspect’s vehicle led police to a body on Back Enderby Road.

Smith was arrested in Armstrong later that day with help from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

Samoleski and Smith are believed to have been known to one another.

In April 2022, Smith waived his right to a preliminary inquiry, and the trial date was set

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the trial will start on Mar. 4.

 

