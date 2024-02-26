Second young person dies following Uber crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has died following a crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby a few weeks ago.

The second person has not been identified but B.C. Highway Patrol confirmed on Monday that the person was also a passenger in the vehicle.

On Feb. 18, Burnaby RCMP officers were called to a crash at 3:40 a.m. near the Sprott Street exit, heading east on the highway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a high-speed collision where an SUV smashed into the back of a white Tesla.

A young woman was killed in the crash and two others were left in critical condition. Three young women in total were transported to the hospital.

B.C. Highway Patrol said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was reported that a vehicle, with four passengers, was travelling eastbound and had pulled over and stopped on the side of the highway near the Sprott Street off-ramp. An SUV, also travelling eastbound, then struck the vehicle,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in an email on Feb. 18.

According to a GoFundMe set up for one of the victims, the women were in an Uber that had pulled over to the side of the road.