Highway crash in Burnaby kills 1, sends several to hospital

A serious crash halted traffic on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., Sunday morning.

Burnaby RCMP officers responded to the crash at 3:40 a.m., near the Sprott Street exit, heading east on Highway 1.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a high-speed collision where a SUV smashed into the back of a white Tesla.

Police provided an update around noon on Sunday, saying a woman was killed in the crash and two other women passengers been left in critical condition.

“It was reported that a vehicle, with four passengers, was travelling eastbound and had pulled over and stopped on the side of the highway near the Sprott Street off-ramp. An SUV, also travelling eastbound, then struck the vehicle,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in an email.

When police arrived, they located one female passenger deceased. Three other female passengers were transported to the hospital, with two of them in critical condition. The driver of the second vehicle was released from the scene with minor injuries. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.”

A white tarp was seen covering the front end of the Tesla. A white tent was also seen Sunday morning.

The BC Coroner Service is at the crash site as well.

Drivers heading eastbound on Highway 1 in the area are being told to expect delays throughout Sunday morning as an investigation is ongoing.