Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot by RCMP had stabbed his mother, attempted break-ins in Vegreville: ASIRT

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2024 6:26 pm
1 min read
A file photo of the logo for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
A file photo of the logo for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). Supplied to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New details have emerged in a police shooting that happened two weeks ago in east-central Alberta.

The province’s police watchdog said officers in Vegreville, about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton, got a call the evening of Feb. 15 that a mother had been stabbed by her son at a home.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said RCMP then received a second call about a man trying to break into homes in the area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police received a third call about a man who had kicked in the front window of a home and was inside, armed with a knife.

The watchdog said responding officers shot the man inside the house, and he was airlifted to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Trending Now

A female was also treated for her injuries and has been discharged from hospital, ASIRT said.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said an investigation determined the same man was the subject of all three 911 calls. A knife was found at the scene of the shooting.

The Alberta police watchdog’s investigation into the use of force by officers continues.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices