Man shot by RCMP had stabbed his mother, attempted break-ins in Vegreville: ASIRT

New details have emerged in a police shooting that happened two weeks ago in east-central Alberta.

The province’s police watchdog said officers in Vegreville, about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton, got a call the evening of Feb. 15 that a mother had been stabbed by her son at a home.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said RCMP then received a second call about a man trying to break into homes in the area.

Police received a third call about a man who had kicked in the front window of a home and was inside, armed with a knife.

The watchdog said responding officers shot the man inside the house, and he was airlifted to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A female was also treated for her injuries and has been discharged from hospital, ASIRT said.

The agency said an investigation determined the same man was the subject of all three 911 calls. A knife was found at the scene of the shooting.

The Alberta police watchdog’s investigation into the use of force by officers continues.