Improperly discarded cigarette was cause of recent Regina fire

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Fire and Protective Services says a fire that occurred over the weekend in the Centennial Street neighbourhood was caused by a cigarette butt.

The blaze on Saturday night forced the evacuation of dozens and injured two people.

Regina fire Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt said investigation determined that the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It was a cigarette butt discarded into an improper container,” Hewitt said. “Oftentimes people will discard a cigarette into a container that includes dirt and peat moss, which actually doesn’t put out the cigarette. In fact, it can continue to burn for a couple days.”

Hewitt said the proper way to discard a cigarette is in a metal container with sand.

“If you put a cigarette into sand or crushed gravel, in a (metal) container, it will eliminate the fire or the chance of further ignition,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire at the apartment complex left 50 to 55 people evacuated and there were two reports of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

— with files from Amy-Ellen Prentice and Moosa Imran