Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigate after man’s body found in north Edmonton parking lot

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 12:54 pm
1 min read
The discovery of a man's body in a north Edmonton parking lot over the weekend has homicide detectives investigating. View image in full screen
The discovery of a man's body in a north Edmonton parking lot over the weekend has homicide detectives investigating. Eric Beck/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The discovery of a man’s body in a north Edmonton parking lot over the weekend has homicide detectives investigating.

Police said officers were called to the area of 117th Street and 162nd Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday after someone reported seeing a body near a school.

Paramedics declared the man dead when they arrived at the scene. Police said he was believed to have been in his 30s.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Homicide detectives believe the man had been there for several hours prior to his discovery,” police said in a news release issued Saturday night.

An autopsy is expected to happen on Monday.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and are asking anyone with information to come forward,” police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of 117th Street and 162nd Avenue early Saturday morning should call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices