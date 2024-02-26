Homicide detectives investigate after man’s body found in north Edmonton parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

The discovery of a man’s body in a north Edmonton parking lot over the weekend has homicide detectives investigating.

Police said officers were called to the area of 117th Street and 162nd Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday after someone reported seeing a body near a school.

Paramedics declared the man dead when they arrived at the scene. Police said he was believed to have been in his 30s.

“Homicide detectives believe the man had been there for several hours prior to his discovery,” police said in a news release issued Saturday night.

An autopsy is expected to happen on Monday.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and are asking anyone with information to come forward,” police said.

Police said anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of 117th Street and 162nd Avenue early Saturday morning should call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.