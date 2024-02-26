Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Kenneth Mitchell, Canadian ‘Star Trek’ and Marvel actor, dies at 49

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 11:36 am
4 min read
Kenneth Mitchell in a blue suit and white tie. He is on a red carpet in front of a Star Trek: Discovery banner. View image in full screen
FILE - Kenneth Mitchell, a Canadian actor best known for his roles in 'Star Trek: Discovery,' died on Feb. 24, 2024, five years after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, has died over five years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 49.

The Toronto-born Mitchell died on Saturday, according to a statement shared to his social media accounts the following day.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend to many,” the obituary read.

“For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.”

Story continues below advertisement

As well as a talented actor, the statement said those closest to Mitchell knew him as “a hope seeker,” “bear hugger,” a “Leafs fan” and “a proud father.”

The official Star Trek franchise also released a statement honouring Mitchell on Sunday. The franchise wrote that Mitchell’s portrayal of the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik brought “a new perspective on Klingon culture to fans.”

“The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world,” the announcement concluded.

More on Entertainment

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS — a degenerative motor neuron disease — in 2018, though he continued to act until 2022.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a 2020 interview with People magazine, Mitchell said he could no longer hide his diagnosis, in part because he used a wheelchair.

He revealed he was diagnosed after experiencing constant muscle twitching, which he thought could have been a pinched nerve or multiple sclerosis (MS). Mitchell said learning that he had ALS was “a complete disbelief, a shock.”

Mitchell told People he wanted to help bring more public awareness to ALS.

“I think there’s something I can offer and I want to be a part of that,” he said. “If I can inspire one person that would mean a lot to me.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t hide it anymore. I thought instead of shielding myself away in my home, which, if that’s your choice that’s fine, too. I wouldn’t make any judgment on anyone. I don’t think anyone would on me. But, I just feel like it’s time that I get out there and be a voice.”

One of Mitchell’s Star Trek characters, Aurellio, also used a wheelchair onscreen — though it was of the futuristic, hovercraft variety. In an Instagram post from 2021, the actor thanked audiences for the “warm reception to this new character.”

“It was a special collaboration with my Discovery family that injected me with heaps of Love & Inspiration during my tough battle with ALS,” he wrote. “A reminder that despite ones [sic] disabilities there is always room for possibility & ability. Incredibly grateful for the inclusion.”
Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell’s obituary included a poem penned by the actor about a desire to be buried under and absorbed by a mighty tree.

“When I die, when I leave this Life, I want to become a tree, a Ginkgo, White pine, Jacaranda, Lemon, Cedar, Oak, Myrtle or Maple,” he wrote. “I want to be buried under the roots so I can be soaked up, all my matter, my energy, my love, my laughter, my tears and I want to reach up through the branches and touch the night sky.”

He played several different roles across numerous episodes in the Star Trek: Discovery franchise, namely the Klingon warrior Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aurellio. He also provided voice work for Star Trek: Lower Decks. 

Outside of the Star Trek universe, Mitchell was best known for playing Joseph Danvers, the father of the titular superhero Captain Marvel, and Eric Green from the TV series Jericho.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children, Lilah and Kallum. The actor’s family requested that any gifts be “directed to ALS research or in support of his children.”

What is ALS?

ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, triggers progressive paralysis because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the movable muscles of the body. The disease is degenerative and causes someone living with ALS to eventually lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow and later, breathe.

Story continues below advertisement

ALS is not contagious, and there is no one thing that causes the condition. There is no cure.

About 80 per cent of people with ALS die within two to five years of being diagnosed, according to ALS Canada.

There are approximately 4,000 Canadians currently living with ALS.

Click to play video: 'Canadian researchers look at targeting inflammation as possible treatment for ALS'
Canadian researchers look at targeting inflammation as possible treatment for ALS
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices