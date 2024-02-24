Police investigating after man found shot outside of hookah lounge in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are investigating after they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside a hookah lounge in central Hamilton on Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to a call of a possible shooting at the California Dream Lounge at 185 King Street East just before 7 a.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man outside of the establishment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is believed to be targeted, police said in a release, and there is no outstanding risk to the public.
Police said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and there are no suspect descriptions available at this time.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the shooting response team at 905-546-4883.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers Hamilton.
- Husband describes horror his wife endured in deadly knife attack in Vaudreuil, Que.
- Man makes $2.3M off insider trading by snooping on wife’s remote work calls
- Mom who left toddler at home for 10 days while on holiday pleads guilty to murder
- Ruling on Muslim family murder is first to recognize terror by white nationalism
Comments