Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police investigating after man found shot outside of hookah lounge in Hamilton

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 24, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting in Central Hamilton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting in Central Hamilton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Hamilton Police are investigating after they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside a hookah lounge in central Hamilton on Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a call of a possible shooting at the California Dream Lounge at 185 King Street East just before 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man outside of the establishment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is believed to be targeted, police said in a release, and there is no outstanding risk to the public.

Police said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and there are no suspect descriptions available at this time.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the shooting response team at 905-546-4883.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers Hamilton.

