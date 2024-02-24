Menu

Crime

Peel police issue alert after suspect with ‘elevated risk of re-offending’ released

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 24, 2024 12:33 pm
2 min read
A suspect who police say is at an “elevated risk of re-offending” has been released from custody and is now living in Mississauga.
Handout / Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police are warning the public about a suspect that is at an “elevated risk of re-offending” and has been released from custody and is now living in Mississauga.

On Saturday morning, Peel police issued a public safety advisory after Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released from custody on Feb. 22.

Police said the 21-year-old, who also goes by “Timi,” has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and uttering threats.

Ojeikere will now reside in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Britannia Road in Mississauga. Police said he is bound by conditions of a release order, including house arrest and GPS monitoring. He is not allowed to go anywhere his victims are known or ought to be and he must remain in his residence except for medical emergencies, meeting with a lawyer, or attending court.

Police said they believe that Ojeikere is at an “elevated risk of re-offending,” and they will be monitoring him closely.

“This information is being released to the public for awareness and as a precautionary measure. Peel Regional Police strives to protect the public and values safety above all else,” police said in a news release.

Ojeikere was arrested in September 2023, after he allegedly made aggressive, unwanted sexual advances toward a woman at a restaurant in Mississauga’s Meadowvale Town Center, only stopping when staff intervened.

Police said the man was then issued a trespass notice banning him from Meadowvale Town Centre for one year. However, two hours later, he allegedly returned to the area, entered a restaurant and tried to steal a bottle of alcohol. A confrontation ensued when the man was asked to leave and two female employees were assaulted, police said.

More on Crime

He was charged with sexual assault and two counts of assault. Investigators said they linked Ojeikere to other incidents in the area, as well as in other areas of Ontario and British Columbia.

If anyone encounters Ojeikere, police urge them to use caution.

“Members of the public are reminded that although Ojeikere may present a safety risk to the public, he is a Canadian citizen, and his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” police said. “As such, Peel Regional Police will act to protect these rights if they are infringed upon.”

Police have released a photo of Ojeikere as investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca.

