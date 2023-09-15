Man charged after sex assault at Mississauga restaurant: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made after police say a man made aggressive, unwanted sexual advances toward a woman at a restaurant in Mississauga, only stopping once staff intervened.

Peel Regional Police said the victim was at a restaurant at Meadowvale Town Centre at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

She reported that she was approached by a man who began making unwanted sexual advances towards her, continuing until staff intervened, police said.

The victim was not physically injured.

Police said the man was then issued a trespass notice banning him from Meadowvale Town Centre for one year.

Two hours later, the man allegedly returned to the area, entered a restaurant and tried to seal a bottle of alcohol.

A confrontation ensued when the man was asked to leave and two female employees were assaulted, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said the man was then quickly located and taken into custody.

Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere, 21, was charged with sexual assault and two counts of assault.

“Investigators have since linked Ojeikere to other incidents in the area, which were reported as suspicious persons. There were no assaults alleged during those incidents,” police added.

“Ojeikere has been linked as a suspect in similar investigations from police services in British Columbia and Ontario.”

Investigators believe there may be other victims or alleged incidents involving the man and appealed for anyone with information to contact police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.