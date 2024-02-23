Menu

Education

Threat made at North Okanagan school leads to hold and secure, RCMP say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
Charles Bloom Secondary was under a hold and secure on Friday. View image in full screen
Charles Bloom Secondary was under a hold and secure on Friday. COURTESY: CHARLES BLOOM
A report of threats made at a Lumby, B.C., school resulted in the activation of a hold and secure protocol.

On Friday at around 10 a.m., administration at Charles Bloom Secondary School in Lumby told police they had received information about a threat involving bear spray that was directed at a group of students at the school, Vernon police said.

“To ensure safety of the students, the school was placed under a hold and secure while police responded and conducted their investigation,” RCMP said in a release.

“A thorough assessment of the situation was completed and it has been determined the threat was not credible and there is no immediate risk to the school or students at this time.”

School administration has since lifted the hold and secure and normal activities have resumed.

No arrests were made and police are continuing their investigation.

