Crime

1 person seriously injured after being stabbed, robbed at knifepoint in Brampton

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 3:46 pm
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. One person has been sent to hospital after a stabbing at a mall west of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. One person has been sent to hospital after a stabbing at a mall west of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A person has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries after they were robbed at knifepoint and stabbed in Brampton on Friday afternoon, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Ken Whillans Drive and Sproule Drive, near Main Street North, at around 2 p.m.

Peel Paramedics told Global News a patient was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, and it is unclear if their injuries are life threatening.

At this time, there is no information available about the victim’s age or gender.

There is also no suspect information.

Police said there is a heavy police presence in the area and have asked the public to avoid the area.

