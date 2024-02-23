Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in the face overnight during armed robbery in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 7:59 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews received a 911 call Friday morning after a man was stabbed at Dixie Road and Dundas Street East in the city's east end. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A man was stabbed in the face and back early Friday in Mississauga, sending him to a trauma centre with serious injuries, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews received a 911 call Friday morning after a man was stabbed at Dixie Road and Dundas Street East in the city’s east end.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the face and lower back.

The victim then made his way to Hornsgate Drive, which is in the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Dundas Street West area in the city’s west end, police said.

Peel paramedics said they then transported the victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.

“This does appear to be an armed robbery situation,” police said.

Officers are now searching for two males and one female who allegedly demanded the victim’s belongings before he was stabbed.

