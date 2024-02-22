Menu

Crime

Photos released of suspect in ‘unprovoked’ assault in Victoria

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 3:32 pm
1 min read
Investigators in Victoria look to identify suspect in unprovoked attack
An unknown man punched the victim in the face near the intersection of Kings Road and 5th Street on Nov. 22. The victim was treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police in Victoria have released images of a suspect accused of randomly punching a victim on the street.

The reported incident happened around 11 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2023, near the intersection of Kings Road and Fifth Street.

Police in Victoria are looking to identify this suspect in an assault case. View image in full screen
Police in Victoria are looking to identify this suspect in an assault case. VicPD

The victim was walking in the area when an unknown person approached them and, without provocation, punched them in the face. The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a green hoody and black tracksuit pants.

Victoria police released two images of a suspect involved in an unprovoked assault case. View image in full screen
Victoria police released two images of a suspect involved in an unprovoked assault case. VicPD
Anyone with information, especially if they recognize the suspect, is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

