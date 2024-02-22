Photos released of suspect in ‘unprovoked’ assault in Victoria

See more sharing options

Police in Victoria have released images of a suspect accused of randomly punching a victim on the street.

The reported incident happened around 11 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2023, near the intersection of Kings Road and Fifth Street.

View image in full screen Police in Victoria are looking to identify this suspect in an assault case. VicPD

The victim was walking in the area when an unknown person approached them and, without provocation, punched them in the face. The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a green hoody and black tracksuit pants.

View image in full screen Victoria police released two images of a suspect involved in an unprovoked assault case. VicPD

Anyone with information, especially if they recognize the suspect, is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.