Doug Ford and Olivia Chow to hold joint housing news conference

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will hold an event together on Thursday afternoon.

The joint press conference is being billed as a “housing progress update” and will also be attended by the province’s housing minister, Paul Calandra.

The media event is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

According to the government’s housing starts tracker, Toronto is exceeding its targets.

The tracker shows the city had achieved 146 per cent of its housing starts for 2023 as of Jan. 19.

The government is preparing its next round of housing legislation, marking an annual update to housing rules in Ontario.

Ford and Chow recently signed a new deal over Toronto’s future, which included Ontario taking over the management and maintenance of both the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway.

It also gave the city money for subways and homelessness, while Chow ceded ground in the battle over Ontario Place.