Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow to hold joint housing news conference

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario has a cabinet minister for attainable housing but no definition for the term'
Ontario has a cabinet minister for attainable housing but no definition for the term
REALTED: More than a year after Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet ministers began promising to build more “attainable housing,” internal documents show the government hasn’t worked out what the term actually means. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will hold an event together on Thursday afternoon.

The joint press conference is being billed as a “housing progress update” and will also be attended by the province’s housing minister, Paul Calandra.

The media event is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to the government’s housing starts tracker, Toronto is exceeding its targets.

The tracker shows the city had achieved 146 per cent of its housing starts for 2023 as of Jan. 19.

The government is preparing its next round of housing legislation, marking an annual update to housing rules in Ontario.

Ford and Chow recently signed a new deal over Toronto’s future, which included Ontario taking over the management and maintenance of both the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway.

Story continues below advertisement

It also gave the city money for subways and homelessness, while Chow ceded ground in the battle over Ontario Place.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices