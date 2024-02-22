Menu

Politics

Doug Ford to sit down for rare long-form radio interview

By Staff Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Doug Ford looks to shift focus as Ontario legislature resumes
RELATED: There will be some big business on the agenda at Queen's Park as the legislature resumes sitting Tuesday. The province has major bills to pass and some to repeal. And this session, Premier Doug Ford will also be looking to shift focus to the future. Queen's Park bureau chief Colin D'Mello explains.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to take part in an uninterrupted interview for almost half an hour on a Toronto radio station on Thursday afternoon.

The premier will join AM 640 host John Oakley for an interview at 3 p.m., with housing, affordability and crime among the topics he will be quizzed on.

AM640 is owned by Global News’ parent company, Corus Entertainment.

The radio booking represents a rare long-form interview with the premier, who has not taken part in similar year-end interviews for several years.

Mike Bendixen, national director of talk and director of talk and talent Toronto at Corus Radio, said the interview shows his station’s commitment to listeners.

“Having honest conversations with leading newsmakers is another example of our commitment to bringing listeners the very best content in Toronto radio,” Bendixen said.

The interview is set to run until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Ford will also appear at an event in Toronto around 1:30 p.m. the same day to make a housing announcement with Mayor Olivia Chow.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

