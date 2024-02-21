Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing delayed for B.C. murder victim’s ex-boyfriend

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 6:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson pleads guilty to her murder on first day of trial'
Former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson pleads guilty to her murder on first day of trial
The former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson has pleaded guilty to her murder on the first day of his trial. This came as a great relief for her parents, who had travelled from Ontario to attend. Catherine Urquhart has the details – Oct 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ashley Simpson’s killer will be sentenced later this year.

Nearly eight years after killing his girlfriend and more than eight months after confessing to his actions, Derek Lee Matthew Favell will find out how long he will be behind bars for the Salmon Arm, B.C., woman’s second-degree murder.

In October 2023, Justice Alison Beames went through the procedure of pleading guilty with Favell, explaining that he’s giving up his rights to challenge evidence gained through a 2019 Mr. Big sting.

Click to play video: 'Murder charge laid in Ashley Simpson disappearance'
Murder charge laid in Ashley Simpson disappearance

“You’re admitting that on April 27, 2016, on or about that date, at or near Salmon Arm, you unlawfully caused the death of Ashley Simpson, and that you either meant to kill her, or you meant to cause her bodily harm that you knew was likely to cause death and you were reckless about whether death ensued or not,” Beames asked Favell.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Yes,” Favell said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Beames also explained in that hearing that by pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Favell is accepting the sentence of life in prison, though the period when he could be eligible for parole is within 10 to 25 years.

Favell said he understood that as well.

Sentencing was expected to take place earlier this month but has been deferred until June 12, awaiting a Gladue report.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices