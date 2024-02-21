Sentencing delayed for B.C. murder victim’s ex-boyfriend

Send this page to someone via email

Ashley Simpson’s killer will be sentenced later this year.

Nearly eight years after killing his girlfriend and more than eight months after confessing to his actions, Derek Lee Matthew Favell will find out how long he will be behind bars for the Salmon Arm, B.C., woman’s second-degree murder.

In October 2023, Justice Alison Beames went through the procedure of pleading guilty with Favell, explaining that he’s giving up his rights to challenge evidence gained through a 2019 Mr. Big sting.

“You’re admitting that on April 27, 2016, on or about that date, at or near Salmon Arm, you unlawfully caused the death of Ashley Simpson, and that you either meant to kill her, or you meant to cause her bodily harm that you knew was likely to cause death and you were reckless about whether death ensued or not,” Beames asked Favell.

“Yes,” Favell said.

Beames also explained in that hearing that by pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Favell is accepting the sentence of life in prison, though the period when he could be eligible for parole is within 10 to 25 years.

Favell said he understood that as well.

Sentencing was expected to take place earlier this month but has been deferred until June 12, awaiting a Gladue report.