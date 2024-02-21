Winnipeg police seize $60K cash, 2 kg of coke and more in trafficking investigation

Winnipeg police say they have seized $60,000 in cash, two kilograms of cocaine and more after a drug trafficking investigation that began in November last year.
Police say the investigation determined that three suspects were believed to be trafficking coke in the city.
Police raided two residences they believed were connected to the suspects on Tuesday. One was in the 1200 block of Pritchard Avenue and the other was in the 200 block of Princess Street.
Police say the raid resulted in the seizure of several items, including:
- two kilograms of cocaine (estimated street value of $50,000)
- 325 hydromorphone prescription pills (estimated street value of $6,500)
- $60,000 cash
- scales and packaging materials
Three men in their 20s were arrested and are facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking. Two of the accused remain in custody, while one was released on an undertaking.
