Crime

Community in Manitoba gathers for funeral of 5 killed in ‘dark time’ for province

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2024 9:24 am
People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather Wednesday for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy. View image in full screen
People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather Wednesday for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy. Iris Dyck / Global News
People in Carman, Man., are scheduled to gather Wednesday for the funeral of five people killed in what Premier Wab Kinew has called a “dark time” for the province.

A funeral is being held for Amanda Clearwater, her children Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick, and her teenage niece Myah-Lee Gratton.

People attending the service, which is closed to the media, have been asked to wear purple.

‘A dark time in Manitoba’: Carman man facing 5 first-degree murder charges in family’s deaths

The bodies were found Feb. 11 at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, a town of about 3,000 people southwest of Winnipeg.

Clearwater’s common-law partner, Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Clearwater is being remembered in an obituary as someone whose passion in life was her children, and who saw the good in everyone.

Community members hold vigil to remember Manitoba family killed

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

