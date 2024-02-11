Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP Major Crime Services investigating five deaths in southern Manitoba

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating five deaths that are deemed as suspicious which occurred at three different locations. One person is in custody. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba RCMP are currently investigating five deaths that have been deemed as suspicious at three different locations across southern Manitoba.

According to an RCMP press release, the death incidents took place on Highway 3 between Carman & Winkler, Highway 248 (north of PTH 424), & a residence in Carman.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Insp. Tim Arseneault with RCMP Major Crime Services will provide an update on the investigation during a news conference Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The release warns the news conference “will contain details that may be disturbing to members of the media and the public.”

Trending Now

Police stated that one suspect is in custody and that there is no risk to public safety.

Global News will bring you more when further information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices