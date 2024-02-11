RCMP Major Crime Services investigating five deaths in southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba RCMP are currently investigating five deaths that have been deemed as suspicious at three different locations across southern Manitoba.

According to an RCMP press release, the death incidents took place on Highway 3 between Carman & Winkler, Highway 248 (north of PTH 424), & a residence in Carman.

Insp. Tim Arseneault with RCMP Major Crime Services will provide an update on the investigation during a news conference Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The release warns the news conference “will contain details that may be disturbing to members of the media and the public.”

Police stated that one suspect is in custody and that there is no risk to public safety.

— with files from The Canadian Press