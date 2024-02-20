Menu

Crime

1 of 2 suspects wanted in Regina 2023 homicide in custody

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
One of two suspects wanted for first-degree murder in a Regina July 2023 homicide is now in custody.

Police stated 35-year-old Shedrek Samuel turned himself in to the British Columbia RCMP over the weekend.

“He was transported to Regina late Monday evening and appeared in Regina Provincial Court (on) Feb. 20 at 9:30 a.m.,” police stated.

“Samuel and Daniel ‘Juma’ Drie Atem were both wanted in relation to a homicide which occurred on July 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of Broad Street.”

Police stated that Atem remains at large and is described as having a dark complexion, thin build, six-feet-three-inches tall and roughly 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking if anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Atem are asked to contact police. If you see Atem, do not approach him, but contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

