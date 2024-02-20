31 dogs seized from ‘irresponsible’ B.C. breeder: BCSPCA

Send this page to someone via email

“Fearful” dachshunds, poodles, mini schnauzers, and a variety of mixed-breed dogs of all ages were seized after an animal cruelty investigation in Clearwater B.C.

“The dogs were owned by an irresponsible breeder who was keeping them in a dark building without adequate heating or bedding for the dogs. It was very unsanitary with an overwhelming ammonia smell,” Drever said.

“The owners were not providing them with the necessary veterinary care, enrichment or socialization they desperately needed.”

One of the 31 dogs seized, a senior dachshund, had an abdominal mass that was so large, it was dragging on the ground.

The owner had not taken the dog to a veterinarian for care and BCSPCA representatives said when one dog was examined, it was determined that the mass was a tumor that had metastasized.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the dog’s age and the late stage of the disease, there was nothing that could be done and she was euthanized.

4:39 BC SPCA: small animals desperately need homes

“These dogs were treated as commodities and are not only dealing with physical health issues, but are suffering psychologically,” Drever said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The dogs are extremely fearful. Many couldn’t be touched at all and the dogs cowered in fear when the owner came near.”

Some dogs were showing repetitive behaviours, like pacing back and forth in their kennels, a sign of a lack of mental stimulation.

“This breeder was meeting with potential buyers in parking lots, which is a red flag that the animals are not being adequately cared for,” Drever said. “If they won’t let you visit the dogs where they are being housed, don’t purchase a dog from them.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is not known at this time when the dogs will be available for adoption as they will require extensive rehabilitation efforts.

The BC SPCA will be recommending charges.