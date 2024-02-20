Danny Masterson moved out of maximum security prison over safety concerns

Former That ’70s Show actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson has been transferred out of the maximum-security prison where he was to serve his 30-year sentence amid concerns for his safety.

Masterson, 47, was moved to California Men’s Colony, a medium and minimum-security facility, in San Luis Obispo after serving about two weeks of his sentence at Corcoran State Prison. He was originally placed in the maximum-security facility on Jan. 29.

Deadline was first to report the news of Masterson’s prison transfer, and said he was transferred out of concern for “the inmate’s well-being.”

The threat to Masterson’s well-being is unclear.

Corcoran State Prison has housed a number of infamous criminal figures, including the cult leader Charles Manson, who resided in the prison for two decades. The facility’s conditions are rough, with cramped cells, overcrowding and often unsanitary living conditions.

In his new surroundings at the California Men’s Colony, Masterson and other inmates have access to more services and opportunities. There are a number of academic, trades-based and support programs available to inmates. Prisoners can access various “self-improvement programs” and therapies for “substance abuse education, criminal thinking, anger management and family relationships,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

On May 31, 2023, Masterson was found guilty of two out of three counts of forcible rape. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Masterson appealed the decision but was denied.

The guilty verdict came as part of a second trial for the actor. The retrial was called after the original legal proceedings on the same counts ended in a mistrial when a jury deadlocked, failing to reach unanimous verdicts.

During the second trial this year, deputy district attorney Reinhold Mueller and his team tried to paint Masterson as a serial rapist who has been protected by high-ranking officials in the Church of Scientology. (Masterson is a longstanding member of the church.)

Two of Masterson’s lawyers faced financial sanctions in relation to the retrial after they leaked sensitive information about the actor’s accusers to the Church of Scientology.

Masterson is still a co-defendant in an upcoming civil trial brought on by several women involved in his criminal case, who are now suing the Church of Scientology for harassment. The accusers claim the church put them under surveillance, harassed them and even killed pets after reporting Masterson to police. (The Church of Scientology has called the litigation “nothing but an attempted money grab.”)

Masterson will not be eligible for parole until 2042, when he is 66 years old.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.