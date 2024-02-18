Menu

Headline link
Crime

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Hamilton EMS responded to reports of the collision around 11 p.m. Saturday. A Hamilton Police Service logo is shown in a handout. View image in full screen
Hamilton EMS responded to reports of the collision around 11 p.m. Saturday. A Hamilton Police Service logo is shown in a handout. Hamilton Police / Handout
A 29-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Hamilton late Saturday night, police said.

Hamilton Emergency Services say they received reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway just north of King Street around 11 p.m.

At the scene, they located the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the site, along with other witnesses.

Paramedics say the victim was also located and pronounced dead.

Both directions of the Red Hill Valley Parkway were closed for several hours while the investigation took place.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information that might help the investigation to come forward.

More on Crime
