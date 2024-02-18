Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Hamilton late Saturday night, police said.

Hamilton Emergency Services say they received reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway just north of King Street around 11 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At the scene, they located the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the site, along with other witnesses.

Paramedics say the victim was also located and pronounced dead.

Both directions of the Red Hill Valley Parkway were closed for several hours while the investigation took place.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information that might help the investigation to come forward.