Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person dies after being found suffering from gunshot wound: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Responding officers say a black SUV was seen fleeing from the site where a victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. View image in full screen
Responding officers say a black SUV was seen fleeing from the site where a victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. Mark Bray / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been pronounced dead after being found by police suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say reports of gunshots heard in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue came in just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Emergency responders arrived and found a victim, whose age and gender have not yet been identified, with a gunshot wound, EMS officials said.

Police also said when they arrived to investigate, a black SUV was seen fleeing from the area where the shooting occurred.

Trending Now

The victim was transported by paramedics to a local trauma centre, where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers warned of road closures in the area and are asking anyone who might have information about the alleged crime to come forward.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices