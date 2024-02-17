Person dies after being found suffering from gunshot wound: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been pronounced dead after being found by police suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say reports of gunshots heard in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue came in just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Emergency responders arrived and found a victim, whose age and gender have not yet been identified, with a gunshot wound, EMS officials said.

Police also said when they arrived to investigate, a black SUV was seen fleeing from the area where the shooting occurred.

The victim was transported by paramedics to a local trauma centre, where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers warned of road closures in the area and are asking anyone who might have information about the alleged crime to come forward.