Officer struck on Highway 91 in Delta, suspect driver flees scene

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A BC Highway Patrol Officer was injured Saturday after they were struck in a hit-and-run on Highway 91.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. just south of the 72 Avenue exit.

View image in full screen Delta police officers were also at the scene. Global News

BC Highway Patrol told Global News the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene, according to police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

More details are expected to be released later Saturday.

— More to come …