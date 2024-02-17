Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officer struck on Highway 91 in Delta, suspect driver flees scene

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
officer hit delta View image in full screen
A police officer was struck in a hit-and-run in Delta, Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A BC Highway Patrol Officer was injured Saturday after they were struck in a hit-and-run on Highway 91.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. just south of the 72 Avenue exit.

Delta police officers were also at the scene. View image in full screen
Delta police officers were also at the scene. Global News
Trending Now

BC Highway Patrol told Global News the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene, according to police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

More details are expected to be released later Saturday.

— More to come …

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices