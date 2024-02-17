Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Royals, Vees down Vipers

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KAMLOOPS 3, KELOWNA 2

The Kelowna Rockets’ up-and-down season continued on Friday night, this time with a one-goal loss to the Royals.

At Victoria, Dawson Pasternak scored twice for the Royals, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead en route to their fifth win in seven meetings against the Rockets this season.

Tyson Laventure also scored for Victoria (26-21-4-4), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 halfway through the second.

Tij Iginla, at 17:29 of the second, and Caden Price, at 18:58 of the third, replied for Kelowna (24-27-3-3), who are now three games below .500.

Braden Holt stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Royals, with Jari Kykkanen turning aside 26 of 29 shots for the Rockets.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Victoria at 0-for-5 and Kelowna at 0-for-3.

The Rockets’ record in the past dozen games is like a roller coaster. It starts with a downhill drop of three losses, then is followed by two wins, two losses, two wins and now three losses.

The two teams will meet again in Victoria on Saturday night. Following that, the Rockets will return home on Sunday and will host the Tri-City Americans (21-29-2-1) on Monday at 2 p.m.

Friday’s results

Brandon 5, Calgary 3

Saskatoon 1, Lethbridge 0 (OT)

Prince Albert 2, Medicine Hat 1 (SO)

Prince George 7, Kamloops 1

Edmonton 3, Red Deer 1

Swift Current 7, Regina 2

Tri-City 6, Spokane 3

Vancouver 3, Portland 1

Everett 7, Wenatchee 1

Saturday’s games

Red Deer at Edmonton

Seattle at Everett

Prince George at Kamloops

Prince Albert at Lethbridge

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat

Calgary at Moose Jaw

Vancouver at Portland

Tri-City at Spokane

Regina at Swift Current

Kelowna at Victoria

Sunday’s game

Portland at Everett

Monday’s games

Saskatoon at Brandon

Medicine Hat at Edmonton

Victoria at Kamloops

Tri-City at Kelowna

Seattle at Prince George

Lethbridge at Red Deer

Calgary at Regina

Moose Jaw at Swift Current

Spokane at Vancouver

PENTICTON 4, VERNON 2

At Penticton, the Vees scored four times in the second period en route to a two-goal win over their longstanding Okanagan rivals on Friday night.

Conyr Hellyer, Anselmo Rego, Billy Renfrew and Thomas Pichette scored for Penticton (29-7-2-2-0), which trailed 1-0 early in the second following a scoreless first, but then reeled off four straight goals before the frame ended.

Isaac Trembly scored both goals for Vernon (24-15-1-0-0). He opened the scoring at 7:17 of the second and closed out the scoring at 17:15 of the third.

Andrew Ness stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Vees, with Colin Reay turning aside 34 of 38 shots for the Vipers.

Penticton was 1-for-2 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-1.

Friday’s attendance at the SOEC was 4,308, the biggest crowd of the season in Penticton, and the league, so far.

WEST KELOWNA 5, SALMON ARM 4

At West Kelowna, Michael Salandra scored his team’s first two goals as the Warriors constantly held the lead in downing the Silverbacks on Friday night.

Felix Caron, Callum Hughes and Isaiah Norlin also scored for West Kelowna (25-9-7-0-0), which led 4-2 after the first period and 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Tanner Walos and Reid Varkonyi, with goals in the first period, Cole Cooksey, in the second, and Tristan Allen, who closed out the scoring at 17:06 of the third, replied for Salmon Arm (25-13-0-2-0).

Rorke Applebee stopped 14 of 18 shots for the Warriors, while Eli Pulver made 28 saves on 33 shots for the Silverbacks.

West Kelowna was 0-for-1 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 2-for-3.

In Saturday action, West Kelowna will visit Penticton while Salmon Arm visits Vernon. Both games start at 6 p.m.

Friday’s results

Coquitlam 3, Chilliwack 2 (OT)

Nanaimo 6, Langley 2

Surrey 4, Powell River 1

Victoria 6, Prince George 2

Merritt 5, Trail 1

Saturday’s games

Powell River at Chilliwack

Prince George at Cowichan Valley

West Kelowna at Penticton

Salmon Arm at Vernon

Nanaimo at Victoria

Langley at Alberni Valley

Merritt at Trail

Sunday’s game

Cowichan Valley at Surrey

Monday’s games

Powell River at Coquitlam

Prince George at Alberni Valley

Cowichan Valley at Chilliwack

Penticton at Salmon Arm

Cranbrook at Vernon

Langley at West Kelowna

Friday’s results

Kimberley 3, Fernie 2

Columbia Valley 7, Golden 1

Nelson 5, Castlegar 2

Grand Forks 4, Beaver Valley 3 (SO)

Revelstoke 2, Sicamous 1

Chase 5, 100 Mile House 0

Kamloops 9, Summerland 3

Princeton 5, North Okanagan 0

Osoyoos 5, Kelowna 4

Saturday’s games

Kimberley at Fernie

Columbia Valley at Golden

Creston Valley at Spokane

Grand Forks at Castlegar

Nelson at Beaver Valley

Kamloops at 100 Mile House

Revelstoke at Sicamous

Chase at Kelowna

Osoyoos at North Okanagan

Princeton at Summerland

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

No games scheduled