Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Royals, Vees down Vipers

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Kelowna Rockets’ up-and-down season continued on Friday night, this time with a one-goal loss to the Royals.
At Victoria, Dawson Pasternak scored twice for the Royals, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead en route to their fifth win in seven meetings against the Rockets this season.
Tyson Laventure also scored for Victoria (26-21-4-4), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 halfway through the second.
Tij Iginla, at 17:29 of the second, and Caden Price, at 18:58 of the third, replied for Kelowna (24-27-3-3), who are now three games below .500.
Braden Holt stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Royals, with Jari Kykkanen turning aside 26 of 29 shots for the Rockets.
Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Victoria at 0-for-5 and Kelowna at 0-for-3.
The Rockets’ record in the past dozen games is like a roller coaster. It starts with a downhill drop of three losses, then is followed by two wins, two losses, two wins and now three losses.
The two teams will meet again in Victoria on Saturday night. Following that, the Rockets will return home on Sunday and will host the Tri-City Americans (21-29-2-1) on Monday at 2 p.m.
Friday’s results
- Brandon 5, Calgary 3
- Saskatoon 1, Lethbridge 0 (OT)
- Prince Albert 2, Medicine Hat 1 (SO)
- Prince George 7, Kamloops 1
- Edmonton 3, Red Deer 1
- Swift Current 7, Regina 2
- Tri-City 6, Spokane 3
- Vancouver 3, Portland 1
- Everett 7, Wenatchee 1
Saturday’s games
- Red Deer at Edmonton
- Seattle at Everett
- Prince George at Kamloops
- Prince Albert at Lethbridge
- Saskatoon at Medicine Hat
- Calgary at Moose Jaw
- Vancouver at Portland
- Tri-City at Spokane
- Regina at Swift Current
- Kelowna at Victoria
Sunday’s game
- Portland at Everett
Monday’s games
- Saskatoon at Brandon
- Medicine Hat at Edmonton
- Victoria at Kamloops
- Tri-City at Kelowna
- Seattle at Prince George
- Lethbridge at Red Deer
- Calgary at Regina
- Moose Jaw at Swift Current
- Spokane at Vancouver
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
At Penticton, the Vees scored four times in the second period en route to a two-goal win over their longstanding Okanagan rivals on Friday night.
Conyr Hellyer, Anselmo Rego, Billy Renfrew and Thomas Pichette scored for Penticton (29-7-2-2-0), which trailed 1-0 early in the second following a scoreless first, but then reeled off four straight goals before the frame ended.
Isaac Trembly scored both goals for Vernon (24-15-1-0-0). He opened the scoring at 7:17 of the second and closed out the scoring at 17:15 of the third.
Andrew Ness stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Vees, with Colin Reay turning aside 34 of 38 shots for the Vipers.
Penticton was 1-for-2 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-1.
Friday’s attendance at the SOEC was 4,308, the biggest crowd of the season in Penticton, and the league, so far.
At West Kelowna, Michael Salandra scored his team’s first two goals as the Warriors constantly held the lead in downing the Silverbacks on Friday night.
Felix Caron, Callum Hughes and Isaiah Norlin also scored for West Kelowna (25-9-7-0-0), which led 4-2 after the first period and 4-3 after 40 minutes.
Tanner Walos and Reid Varkonyi, with goals in the first period, Cole Cooksey, in the second, and Tristan Allen, who closed out the scoring at 17:06 of the third, replied for Salmon Arm (25-13-0-2-0).
Rorke Applebee stopped 14 of 18 shots for the Warriors, while Eli Pulver made 28 saves on 33 shots for the Silverbacks.
West Kelowna was 0-for-1 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 2-for-3.
In Saturday action, West Kelowna will visit Penticton while Salmon Arm visits Vernon. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Friday’s results
- Coquitlam 3, Chilliwack 2 (OT)
- Nanaimo 6, Langley 2
- Surrey 4, Powell River 1
- Victoria 6, Prince George 2
- Merritt 5, Trail 1
Saturday’s games
- Powell River at Chilliwack
- Prince George at Cowichan Valley
- West Kelowna at Penticton
- Salmon Arm at Vernon
- Nanaimo at Victoria
- Langley at Alberni Valley
- Merritt at Trail
Sunday’s game
- Cowichan Valley at Surrey
Monday’s games
- Powell River at Coquitlam
- Prince George at Alberni Valley
- Cowichan Valley at Chilliwack
- Penticton at Salmon Arm
- Cranbrook at Vernon
- Langley at West Kelowna
KIJHL
Friday’s results
- Kimberley 3, Fernie 2
- Columbia Valley 7, Golden 1
- Nelson 5, Castlegar 2
- Grand Forks 4, Beaver Valley 3 (SO)
- Revelstoke 2, Sicamous 1
- Chase 5, 100 Mile House 0
- Kamloops 9, Summerland 3
- Princeton 5, North Okanagan 0
- Osoyoos 5, Kelowna 4
Saturday’s games
- Kimberley at Fernie
- Columbia Valley at Golden
- Creston Valley at Spokane
- Grand Forks at Castlegar
- Nelson at Beaver Valley
- Kamloops at 100 Mile House
- Revelstoke at Sicamous
- Chase at Kelowna
- Osoyoos at North Okanagan
- Princeton at Summerland
Sunday’s games
- No games scheduled
Monday’s games
- No games scheduled
