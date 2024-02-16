Menu

Crime

New safety officers set to begin downtown patrols on and around Winnipeg Transit

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 12:06 pm
2 min read
A transit bus makes its way past the intersection at Portage Ave. and Main St. in Winnipeg amidst a spring snowstorm on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A transit bus makes its way past the intersection at Portage Ave. and Main St. in Winnipeg amidst a spring snowstorm on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma
Your Winnipeg Transit rides may soon be safer, the city and province said Friday, now that the inaugural group of safety officers have graduated from their training program.

The officers, who are intended to enhance safety in and around Winnipeg’s transit system, will begin patrols on Feb. 20.

“I know that equipped with their training, they are ready to act with professionalism, integrity, and cultural sensitivity,” provincial justice minister Matt Wiebe said in a statement.

“Our government is proud to provide the community safety team with the legal authority to keep transit operators and riders safe. By proclaiming Bill 34 and registering new regulations, we are giving safety officers the ability to respond to threats and help law enforcement in various circumstances, which can free up police resources.”

The patrols will initially focus on bus routes in and around downtown Winnipeg, with safety officers being present on the buses themselves, on foot around downtown transit hubs, and in marked vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Bob Chrismas on Winnipeg Transit safety officers'
Bob Chrismas on Winnipeg Transit safety officers

The safety team’s lead, former Winnipeg cop Bob Chrismas, said he’s heard “resounding support” from residents and transit users about the need for this kind of program.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Every person who is aware of community needs, as well as the existing strain our government and non-government service providers are under, has expressed that the community safety team is a brilliant and needed addition to our layered service delivery network,” he said. “(The safety officers) will fill important systemic gaps, and our team has trained diligently, is equipped, determined, and ready to help serve Winnipeg residents.”

The officers are also intended to work with social agencies and emergency services to support Winnipeggers dealing with homelessness, addictions, and mental health issues by providing support on-scene and by linking people with resources they need.

Chrismas said the patrol routes can be regularly updated as needed, based on data to be collected by Winnipeg Transit.

Click to play video: 'Transit union head looking forward to Winnipeg bus safety initiatives'
Transit union head looking forward to Winnipeg bus safety initiatives
